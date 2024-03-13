Advertisement
World & Nation

South Africa’s foreign minister says citizens fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza will be arrested

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses reporters.
South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses reporters after a session of the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Jan. 26.
(Patrick Post / Associated Press)
By GERALD IMRAY
Share
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — 

South Africa’s foreign minister says her country’s citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in Gaza will be arrested when they return home, deepening the rift between the nations after South Africa lay accusations of genocide against Israel at the United Nations’ top court.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made the comment earlier this week at a Palestinian solidarity event attended by officials from South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party.

She also encouraged people to protest outside the embassies of what she called the “five primary supporters” of Israel and its military action in Gaza. She didn’t name them but almost certainly was referring to the United States, the U.K. and Germany among others.

Advertisement
Protestors watch South African legal adviser John Dugard on a large video screen, as they follow the hearings during a demonstration march outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The United Nations' top court opens hearings Thursday into South Africa's allegation that Israel's war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians, a claim that Israel strongly denies. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

World & Nation

South Africa tells U.N. top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins

South Africa’s lawyers have told judges at the United Nations’ top court that Israel is intent on committing genocide in Gaza, in a landmark case.

Jan. 11, 2024

“I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and are fighting alongside or in the Israeli Defense Forces: We are ready. When you come home, we are going to arrest you,” Pandor said, to rapturous applause from the audience.

In December, the foreign ministry said that the South African government was concerned that some of its citizens or permanent residents had joined the IDF to fight in Gaza and warned that they could face prosecution if they hadn’t been granted permission to do so under South Africa’s arms control laws.

Those with dual South African-Israeli citizenship could be stripped of their South African citizenship, the foreign ministry said.

Pandor’s comments represented an apparent hardening of the government’s stance.

It’s not clear how many South African citizens have fought for Israel during the current war in Gaza. South Africa has a significant Jewish population of around 70,000 people.

Accompanied with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, left, Palestinian assistant Minister of Multilateral Affairs Ammar Hijazi addresses reporters after session of the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The United Nations' top court has stopped short of ordering a cease-fire in Gaza in a genocide case but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa brought the case and had asked the court to order Israel to halt its operation. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

World & Nation

South Africa launches an ‘urgent request’ with top U.N. court over Israel’s targeting of Rafah

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ with International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel targeting Rafah breaches court orders in genocide case.

Feb. 13, 2024

The South African government was a vocal supporter of the Palestinian people and a critic of Israel even before the current war.

The issue is close to the ruling ANC party and many South Africans, who for years have compared Israel’s policies against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank with the treatment of non-whites in South Africa during its apartheid era of forced racial segregation and oppression.

Advertisement

Israel denies South Africa’s charge that it has enforced a form of apartheid on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and strongly rejects the charge by South Africa in the International Court of Justice that it is committing genocide in Gaza. That case may take years for a verdict.

Israel has replied by accusing South Africa of being a representative of the Hamas militant group that attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking 250 hostages back to Gaza, sparking the war.

FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept. 19, 2023. South Africa has launched a case at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks. South Africa’s submission filed Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel ... are genocidal in character”.. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

World & Nation

South Africa’s genocide case against Israel sets up a high-stakes battle at U.N. court

South Africa has launched a case at the United Nations’ top court alleging Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide against Palestinians.

Jan. 4, 2024

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, driven most of the coastal enclave’s 2.3 million people from their homes and caused a humanitarian disaster, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians on the brink of starvation.

Pandor asked audience members at the Palestinian solidary event this week to make posters with the words “Stop Genocide” and protest outside the embassies of what she called the “five primary supporters” of Israel.

“Don’t only come to this dinner. Be visible in the support of the people of Palestine,” she said.

Imray writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement