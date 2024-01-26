Advertisement
World & Nation

Top U.N. court rejects demand for Gaza cease-fire but cautions Israel on its war conduct

Fire at U.N. building being used as a shelter for displaced people in Gaza
People try to put out a fire at a United Nations refugee training center being used as a shelter for displaced people in southern Gaza.
(Ramez Habboub / Associated Press)
By Kate LinthicumStaff Writer 
Share
JERUSALEM — 

The United Nations’ top court Friday ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide by its military in Gaza, but stopped short of demanding a cease-fire.

The provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice came in a case brought by South Africa that accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the small coastal enclave.

In the ruling, the court instructed Israel to do more to protect life and prevent destruction in Gaza, including allowing in more humanitarian aid. It ordered Israel to report back within a month to show that it is complying.

But it did not grant South Africa’s request that Israel be ordered to halt its military campaign while the court considers the genocide allegations.

Advertisement
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL -- JANUARY 24, 2024: Protesters raise awareness for hostages in Gaza and cause a traffic congestion, in Jerusalem, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘You will not sit here while our children die.’ Desperate families of Gaza hostages push for cease-fire

More than three months into the Israel-Hamas war, the families of hostages held in Gaza have grown disillusioned with Israel’s military operations.

Jan. 25, 2024

The court’s order is non-binding, and Israel does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction, although it sent lawyers to argue its case. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had insisted that Israel would pursue its war regardless of the court’s decision.

“Nobody will stop us,” he said earlier this month. “Not The Hague ... not anybody else.”

Israel’s ongoing offensive was launched after the Hamas militant group’s deadly Oct. 7 cross-border attack. Israel says 1,100 people, the majority of them civilians, were killed in the incursion, and more than 200 people were kidnapped.

Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 26,000 people, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run Health Ministry. The figure does not differentiate between combatants and noncombatants, but officials say that two-thirds of the victims have been women and children.

FILE - Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip play next to the border with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Israel and Egypt are engaged in an increasingly public spat over a narrow strip of land between Egypt and Gaza. That strip is the Philadelpi Corridor. The dispute puts Israel in a bind. If it stops its military offensive against Hamas without taking control of the southern Gaza city Rafah on the border with Egypt, it falls short on its top war goal of crushing the Islamic militants. If its military pushes south to the border, it risks undermining its peace deal with Egypt and likely upsetting its closest ally, the United States. The Egypt-Israel peace deal has been a pillar of stability in a turbulent Middle East.(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

World & Nation

Israel vows to fight Hamas to Gaza’s southern border. That’s fueling tension with Egypt

Israel and Egypt are engaged in an increasingly public spat over a narrow strip of land between Egypt and Gaza.

Jan. 25, 2024

On Dec. 29, South Africa went to the International Court of Justice to formally accuse Israel of committing genocide.

At a two-day hearing this month, South Africa laid out evidence, including public statements by top Israeli officials, that Israel was trying to “destroy Palestinians in Gaza.”

Israel described the filing as a “despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the Court.” It rejects the accusation, saying it is at war not with Gazans but Hamas and has tried to limit the war’s impact on civilians. It asked the court to dismiss the charges.

Advertisement

The case may take years to be decided. In the interim, South Africa asked the judges to issue calls for an immediate cease-fire to protect Palestinians in Gaza while it winds its way through court.

In the interim ruling, the 17-judge panel upheld South Africa’s right to take Israel to court despite the fact that it is not a party to the conflict.

She also quoted statements from Israeli leaders, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who told soldiers in the opening days of the war: “We are fighting human animals ... Gaza won’t return to what it was before.”

“The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” Donoghue said.

World & NationIsrael-Hamas
Kate Linthicum

Kate Linthicum is a foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times based in Mexico City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement