President Biden wins the North Dakota Democratic primary

President Biden speaks at a dais at an event in North Carolina.
President Biden speaks at an event in Raleigh, N.C., on March 26.
(Matt Kelley / Associated Press)
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. — 

President Biden has won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them.

Biden’s victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot.

Former President Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party’s March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates.

Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties’ nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956.

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

World & Nation

