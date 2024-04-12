Israeli settlers rampage through West Bank village, killing 1 Palestinian and wounding 25

A Palestinian wounded in a settler rampage is transported at the Palestine Medical Complex in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Friday.

Dozens of angry Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire. A Palestinian man was killed and 25 others wounded, Palestinian health officials said. It was unclear whether the man was shot by settlers or Israeli soldiers.

The violence was the latest in an escalation in the West Bank that has accompanied the war in the Gaza Strip. An Israeli rights group said the settlers were searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from their settlement.

The killing came after an Israeli raid overnight killed two Palestinians, including a Hamas militant, in confrontation with Israeli forces.

Palestinian health officials say more than 460 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces since the war erupted in October.

The Israeli human rights group Yesh Din said that settlers stormed into the village of Al Mughayyir late Friday, shooting and setting houses on fire. Videos posted to X by the rights group showed dark clouds of smoke billowing from burning cars as gunshots rang out. A photo posted by the group showed what appeared to be a crowd of masked settlers.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one man was brought dead to a hospital and 25 were treated for wounds. The deceased man was identified by his family as Jehad Abu Alia, 26. His father, Afif Abu Alia, said he was unsure whether the fatal bullet was fired by an armed settler or an Israeli soldier.

“My son went with others to defend our land and honor, and this is what happened,” Afif Abu Alia said from a hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where his son’s corpse had been transported.

The attack was condemned by Mohamed Mustafa, the new Palestinian prime minister.

The Israeli army said it was still searching for the 14-year-old boy, and that forces had opened fire when stones were hurled at soldiers by Palestinians. It said soldiers also cleared out Israeli settlers from the village.

“As of this moment, the violent riots have been dispersed and there are no Israeli civilians present within the town,” it said.

U.S. officials, including President Biden, have repeatedly raised concerns about a surge in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Rights groups have long accused the military of failing to halt settler violence or punish soldiers for wrongdoing.

Earlier on Friday, two Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli forces in the northern West Bank, Palestinian medics and the military said. Hamas said one of those killed was a local commander.

The military said its raid targeted Mohammed Daraghmeh, a local Hamas commander. It said Daraghmeh was killed in a shootout with Israeli soldiers who discovered weapons in his car. The army alleged that Daraghmeh had been planning attacks on Israeli targets but provided no evidence.

The war started Oct. 7 when Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, in a surprise attack in southern Israel. Around 250 people were also taken hostage by Palestinian militants.

In Gaza, Israeli bombardments and ground offensives have killed more than 33,600 Palestinians and wounded more than 76,200, the Health Ministry said Friday. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead. Israel says it has killed more than 12,000 militants during the war, but it has not provided evidence to back up the claim.

Six months of fighting in Gaza have pushed the tiny Palestinian territory into a humanitarian crisis, leaving more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation.

Israel said Friday it had opened a new crossing for aid trucks into hard-hit northern Gaza. However, the United Nations says an increase in aid is not being felt in Gaza because of persistent distribution difficulties.

“It’s very easy for Israel to say, ‘We’ve sent you 1,000 trucks so please deliver them inside Gaza,’” said Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories.

The U.N. says aid distribution within Gaza is dangerous and mired in long holdups at inspection checkpoints. Bringing aid to the north of the territory — where the U.N. says famine is near — is particularly difficult, McGoldrick said, with only one or two roads north open at a given time.

On Friday, Poland’s government said the killing of a Polish aid worker in Israeli airstrikes on a World Central Kitchen mission was a murder. Poland expects Israel’s “full cooperation” in Polish prosecutors’ investigation into the April 1 death of Damian Soból, Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said. The prosecutors “have classified it as a murder,” he told lawmakers in parliament.

Israel conducted a speedy investigation and took responsibility for the deaths, but called the attack a tragic mistake. The Israeli military dismissed two officers and reprimanded three others, saying they violated the army’s rules of engagement.

Bartoszewski said that was “inadequate,” and demanded that the case be tried by an independent court in Israel.