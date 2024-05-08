Advertisement
World & Nation

Man indicted in Georgia murder case at center of national immigration debate

By Jeff Martin
Share
ATLANTA — 

A Georgia man has been indicted on murder charges by grand jurors who said he intended to rape a nursing student whose body was found near a running trail on the University of Georgia campus.

It is the first time such a motive has been revealed in the February killing of Laken Hope Riley, which has become a flash point in the national debate over immigration reform. Republicans have used the murder case against Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan citizen, to stoke fears about immigration by claiming that some immigrants would commit violent crimes if they were allowed entry into the U.S.

A supporter holds a oster with a photo of Laken Riley before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Opinion

Opinion: Laken Riley’s killing does reflect a broader danger. But it isn’t ‘immigrant crime’

The student’s death on the University of Georgia campus should be seen in the context of violence against women. Studies show no link between immigration and lawlessness.

April 1, 2024

A Georgia grand jury this week handed down an indictment accusing Ibarra of repeatedly striking Riley in the head with a rock and asphyxiating her, and also pulling up her clothing with the intention of raping her.

Advertisement

The 10-count indictment also accuses Ibarra of hindering Riley’s attempts to call 911 and of tampering with evidence by concealing a jacket and gloves.

The killing stunned students and staff at the university after police said Ibarra did not know Riley and took her life in an apparently random attack. Officers discovered the body of Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University College of Nursing student, on Feb. 22. That led officers to zero in on a nearby apartment complex, where they eventually apprehended Ibarra, 26, who lived in the apartments.

“This was a crime of opportunity where he saw an individual, and bad things happened,” University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark said shortly after the killing.
Migrants walk by the jungle near Bajo Chiquito village, the first border control of the Darien Province in Panama, on September 22, 2023. The clandestine journey through the Darien Gap usually lasts five or six days, at the mercy of all kinds of bad weather. More than 390,000 migrants have entered Panama through this jungle so far this year, far more than in all of 2022, when there were 248,000, according to official Panamanian data. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Politics

Trump is exploiting Ruby Garcia’s death to depict immigrants as ‘animals’

In politicizing the death of Ruby Garcia, the Republican former president is stoking fear for votes — and ignoring the many women killed in a crisis of violent men.

April 11, 2024

Within weeks of the killing, Riley became the face of immigration reform for many conservatives because of Ibarra’s status. Immigration officials have said that Ibarra unlawfully entered the United States in 2022 and was allowed to stay.

At the State of the Union address in March, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) shouted at President Biden: “Say her name.” The president then held up a pin with Riley’s name on it and spoke briefly about the case.

Lawyers for Ibarra did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Martin writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationImmigration and the BorderMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement