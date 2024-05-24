Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the Millennial generation

15-year-old Carlo Acutis, an Italian boy who died in 2006 of leukemia, lies in state in Assisi, Italy, four years ago. . Pope Francis has paved the way for the canonization of Acutis, who will be the first saint of the millennial generation.

Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.

Carlo Acutis, who was born May 3, 1991, in London and moved with his Italian parents to Milan as a child, was beatified — the first step to sainthood — in 2020.

Pope Francis announced he will convene a Consistory of Cardinals to deliberate the canonization of Acutis.

Touted as the “patron saint of the internet,” Acutis used his natural tech talent to create a website to catalog miracles and took care of websites for some local Catholic organizations.

In elementary school, Acutis taught himself to code using a university computer science textbook, and then learned how to edit videos and create animation.

Acutis, who died of acute leukemia on Oct. 12, 2006, was put on the road to sainthood after Pope Francis approved the first miracle attributed to him: The healing of a 7-year-old Brazilian boy from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with an Acutis relic, a piece of one of his T-shirts.

According to Vatican News, the second miracle recognized on Thursday is related to a woman from Costa Rica, who in July 2022 made a pilgrimage to Acutis’ tomb in Assisi to pray for the healing of her daughter, who had suffered severe head trauma after falling from her bicycle. The young woman started showing signs of recovery immediately after her mother’s plea.

When he was a small child, Acutis showed a strong religious devotion that surprised his non-practicing parents.

His mother, Antonia Salzano, recalled in an interview that from age 3 he would ask to visit churches they passed in Milan, and by age 7 had asked to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion, winning an exception to the customary age requirement.

His curiosity pushed Salzano to study theology in order to answer his questions, renewing her own faith.

Acutis was buried in Assisi at his own request, having become an admirer of St. Francis of Assisi for his dedication to the poor.

The Umbrian town was one of his favorite travel destinations. His body, clad in a tracksuit and sneakers, has been on display for veneration in a sanctuary in the town, and his heart has been displayed in a reliquary in the St. Francis Basilica.