Centrist Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, resigns

Benny Gantz delivers a statement at a lectern flanked by Israeli flags.
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-member war Cabinet, delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Sunday.
(Ohad Zwigenberg / Associated Press)
By Melanie Lidman
JERUSALEM — 

Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday.

The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.

Gantz said that Netanyahu is making “total victory impossible” and that the government needs to put the return of the hostages seized Oct. 7 by Hamas “above political survival.”

Israeli army tanks are seen in the central Gaza Strip, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Member of Israel’s war Cabinet says he’ll quit unless there’s a new war plan for Gaza

Benny Gantz, part of Israel’s war Cabinet, threatens to resign if the government doesn’t adopt a new plan for the war against Hamas in Gaza.

May 18, 2024

The popular former military chief joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Hamas attack in a show of unity. His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners. Gantz has good working relations with U.S. officials.

Gantz had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza.

He scrapped a planned news conference Saturday night after four Israeli hostages were dramatically rescued from Gaza earlier in the day in Israel’s largest such operation since the eight-month war began. At least 274 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the assault, Gaza health officials said.

Lidman writes for the Associated Press.

