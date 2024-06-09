Centrist Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war Cabinet, resigns
Benny Gantz, a centrist member of Israel’s three-man war Cabinet, announced his resignation Sunday.
The move does not immediately pose a threat to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who still controls a majority coalition in parliament. But the Israeli leader becomes more heavily reliant on his far-right allies.
Gantz said that Netanyahu is making “total victory impossible” and that the government needs to put the return of the hostages seized Oct. 7 by Hamas “above political survival.”
Member of Israel’s war Cabinet says he’ll quit unless there’s a new war plan for Gaza
Benny Gantz, part of Israel’s war Cabinet, threatens to resign if the government doesn’t adopt a new plan for the war against Hamas in Gaza.
The popular former military chief joined Netanyahu’s government shortly after the Hamas attack in a show of unity. His presence also boosted Israel’s credibility with its international partners. Gantz has good working relations with U.S. officials.
Gantz had previously said he would leave the government by June 8 if Netanyahu did not formulate a new plan for postwar Gaza.
He scrapped a planned news conference Saturday night after four Israeli hostages were dramatically rescued from Gaza earlier in the day in Israel’s largest such operation since the eight-month war began. At least 274 Palestinians, including children, were killed in the assault, Gaza health officials said.
Lidman writes for the Associated Press.
More to Read
More to Read
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.