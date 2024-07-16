Two Vietnamese Americans among six found dead at luxury hotel in Bangkok

People walk outside the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok where six people were found dead Tuesday.

Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said in a short statement that the dead were reported to be two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals. They were not identified further.

The Thai newspaper Matichon showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being summoned by hotel staff. It said five bodies were found inside a room and one outside.