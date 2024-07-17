Advertisement
World & Nation

Paris mayor dips into the Seine to showcase its improved cleanliness before Olympics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine River.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine on Wednesday in Paris. After months of anticipation, Hidalgo fulfilled a promise she made in January nine days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.
(Michel Euler / Associated Press)
By Tom Nouvian
Share via
PARIS — 

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip Wednesday in the Seine, fulfilling a promise to show that the long-polluted waterway was clean enough to host swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics as well as part of the opening ceremony, now only nine days away.

Daily water quality tests in early June indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria, followed by recent improvements.

Clad in a wetsuit and goggles, Hidalgo plunged into the river near the imposing-looking City Hall, her office, and the Notre-Dame cathedral. 2024 Paris Olympics chief Tony Estanguet and the top government official for the Paris region, Marc Guillaume, joined her, along with swimmers from local swimming clubs.

“The Seine is exquisite,” said Hidalgo from the water. After emerging, she continued to rave, “The water is very, very good. A little cool, but not so bad.’’ She also said today was “a dream” and a “testimony that we have achieved a lot of work,” referencing the city’s “swimming plan” that was launched in 2015.

Advertisement

They swam down the river for about 100 meters, switching between crawl and breaststroke.

Barges cruise on the Seine river near the Eiffel Tower during a rehearsal for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Monday, June. 17, 2024 in Paris. The river will host the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26 with boats for each national delegation. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

World & Nation

Romantic, sure. Historic, yes. But is the River Seine safe for Olympic swimming?

Despite a pre-Olympics anti-pollution push, officials acknowledge that a single downpour at a bad time could send a surge of sewage into the Seine.

July 16, 2024

“After 20 years of doing sports in the river, I find it admirable that we are trying to clean it up,” said Estanguet, who has three Olympic gold medals in canoeing.

It’s part of a broader effort to showcase the river’s improved cleanliness ahead of the Summer Games, which will kick off July 26 with a lavish open-air ceremony that includes an athletes’ parade on boats on the Seine.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned for over a century. Since 2015, organizers have invested $1.5 billion to prepare the Seine for the Olympics and to ensure Parisians have a cleaner river after the Games. The plan included constructing a giant underground water storage basin in central Paris, renovating sewer infrastructure, and upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

Originally planned for June, Hidalgo’s swim was postponed due to snap parliamentary elections in France. On the initial date, the hashtag ”jechiedanslaSeine” (“I’m pooping in the Seine”) trended on social media as some threatened to protest the Olympics by defecating upstream.

That didn’t deter Hidalgo, who carefully entered the river Wednesday using a ladder on an artificial pond, set up for the event. Seven security boats were deployed for the occasion.

People gather at Republique plaza in a protest against the far-right, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

2024 Paris Olympics

Poop protests and political turmoil: Paris facing many messes as Olympics nears

Political upheaval and other issues plaguing Paris ahead of the start of the Summer Olympics threaten to dwarf whatever is floating in the Seine.

July 15, 2024

The upper banks were crowded with curious spectators.

“I wouldn’t have missed that for anything in the world,” said Lucie Coquereau, who woke up early to get the best view of Hidalgo up from the Pont de Sully bridge overseeing the swimming site.

Advertisement

Enzo Gallet, a competitive swimmer who has taken part in France’s national open-water championship, was among athletes invited to test the Seine alongside the Paris mayor.

The 23-year-old swam just a few meters from Hidalgo. “Her crawl form was pretty good,” he said, emerging from the water. “It’s pretty special to be among those who swam in the middle of Paris for the first time in a long, long time.”

After the officials had left the Seine river banks, many swimmers were still in the water, some playing catch with a ball and others practicing their dives from the artificial pond — all in a very festive mood.

Swans stand in the River Seine in Paris, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. A costly and complex clean-up is resuscitating the River Seine just in time for it to play a starring role in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The city and its region are rushing to make the Seine's murky waters swimmable, so it can genuinely live up to its billing as the world’s most romantic river. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

World & Nation

Fancy a French dip? An Olympic reboot for Paris’ long-toxic River Seine

An expensive cleanup is reviving the River Seine in time for it to star in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Immortalized in art, cherished by lovers, it had become toxic.

April 11, 2023

Other politicians have promised to clean up the Seine. Jacques Chirac, the former French president, made a similar pledge in 1988 when he was Paris mayor, but it was never realized.

Hidalgo followed in the footsteps of French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who swam in the Seine on Saturday wearing a full-body suit.

Concerns over the Seine’s flow and pollution levels have persisted, prompting daily water quality tests by the monitoring group Eau de Paris. Results in early June indicated unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria, followed by recent improvements.

The Seine will host several open-water swimming events during the Games, including marathon swimming at the Olympic Games and the swimming legs of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlons.

Advertisement

Nouvian writes for the Associated Press. Barbara Surk in Nice, France, contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & NationSports2024 Paris Olympics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement