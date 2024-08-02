U.K. police brace for more far-right protests as government warns of tough response

Protesters confront police in London this week following the fatal stabbing of three children at a dance class in northwest England. Protests turned violent as misinformation spread, and authorities say the far right is fueling the clashes.

Several suspects arrested in violent protests that erupted after the fatal stabbing of three children in northwest England made court appearances Friday as officials braced for more clashes that Prime Minister Keir Starmer blamed on “far-right hatred.”

Starmer vowed to end the mayhem and said police across the U.K. would be given more resources to stop “a breakdown in law and order on our streets.”

Demonstrations in the coming days are being promoted online using phrases including “enough is enough,” “save our kids” and “stop the boats.” The protests are being called in towns and cities including Sunderland, Liverpool and Manchester, in England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Cardiff, Wales.

John Woodcock, the British government’s advisor on political violence and disruption, said there was a “concerted and coordinated” attempt to spread the violence.

“Clearly, some of those far-right actors have got a taste for this and are trying to provoke similar in towns and cities across the U.K.,” he told the BBC.

The attack Monday on children at a Taylor Swift-themed summer holiday dance class shocked a country where knife crime is a long-standing and vexing problem, though mass stabbings are rare.

A 17-year-old, Axel Rudakubana, has been charged with murder over the attack that killed Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, in the seaside town of Southport. He also has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder of the eight children and two adults who were wounded.

Starmer visited Southport on Thursday for the second time this week, going to the children’s hospital where many of the victims were treated, the Liverpool Echo reported. He also met police and community leaders and residents.

A violent demonstration in Southport on Tuesday was followed by others around the country — fueled in part by online misinformation that said the attacker was Muslim and an immigrant. Rudakubana was born in Britain to Rwandan parents and lived close to the scene of the attack.

Suspects who are under 18 are usually not named in the U.K., but the judge in the case, Andrew Menary, ruled that Rudakubana could be identified, in part to stop the spread of misinformation.

Far-right demonstrators have held several violent protests, ostensibly in response to the attack, clashing with police outside a mosque in Southport on Tuesday and hurling beer cans, bottles and flares near the prime minister’s office in London the next day.

Starmer said Thursday that he will create the ability for police forces to work across communities in the U.K. to crack down on violent protesters.

Merseyside Police, which is responsible for Southport, said it had made seven arrests so far and had a team of specialists reviewing hundreds of hours of footage to identify anyone involved.

“If you took part in this disorder, you can expect to receive a knock on your door by our officers,” Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said.

Police officers were pelted with bottles and eggs Wednesday in the town of Hartlepool in northeast England, where a police car was set ablaze.

Five of those arrested were held in custody after appearing in Teesside Magistrates’ Court on violent disorder charges. Two others admitted they were involved in the disorder and were released on bail until sentencing next month.

Ryan Sheers, who a prosecutor said was bitten by a police dog after repeatedly trying to push through a line of officers, wept during the hearing.

Outside court, Sheers, a former McDonald’s worker, denied being involved despite admitting he had done so in court.

“Didn’t get involved in nothing,” Sheers said. “We didn’t smash no town up.”

At a news conference Thursday, the prime minister said the street violence was “clearly driven by far-right hatred” as he announced a program enabling police to better share intelligence across agencies and move quickly to make arrests.

“This is coordinated; this is deliberate,” Starmer said. “This is not a protest that has got out of hand. It is a group of individuals who are absolutely bent on violence.”

Starmer said his so-called National Violent Disorder Program would enable police to move between communities — just as the “marauding mobs” do. Officers will harness facial recognition technology to identify culprits and use criminal behavior orders often imposed on soccer hooligans that prevent them from going to certain places or associating with one another.

Starmer put some of the blame on social media companies, though he didn’t announce any measures to address that and said there was a balance to be struck between the value they offer and the threat they can pose.

“Violent disorder, clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime,” he said. “It’s happening on your premises.”

Melley and Lawless write for the Associated Press.