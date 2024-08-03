Somali police say 32 people killed in attack at beach hotel; Al Shabab claims responsibility

A woman walks on the beach as black smoke rises in the background following a deadly attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday.

Police in Somalia said Saturday that 32 people died and 63 others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening.

Al Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate, Al Shabab, said through its radio station that its fighters carried out the attack.

One soldier was killed in the attack and the rest were civilians, police spokesperson Maj. Abdifatah Adan Hassan told journalists. Another soldier was also wounded in the attack, Hassan said. Witnesses reported an explosion followed by gunfire.

Advertisement

Lido Beach, a popular area in Mogadishu, is bustling on Friday nights. A witness, Mohamud Moalim, said he saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before the man “blew himself up next to the beach-view hotel.”

Moalim said some of his friends who were with him at the hotel were killed and others were wounded.

Another witness, Abdisalam Adam, said he “saw many people lying on the ground” and had helped take some wounded people to the hospital.

Advertisement

The Lido Beach area has been targeted before by militants allied to Al Shabab. The most recent attack last year killed nine people.

In a separate attack on Saturday, state media reported that seven people died after a passenger vehicle hit a roadside bomb some 25 miles from the capital.

Al Shabab still controls parts of southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out attacks in Mogadishu and other areas while extorting millions of dollars a year from residents and businesses in its quest to impose an Islamic state.

Advertisement

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud last year declared a “total war” on the militants as the country started taking charge of its own security.

The Friday attack comes a month after Somalia started the third phase of the drawdown of peacekeeping troops under the African Union Transition Mission.

Faruk writes for the Associated Press.