70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan’s Darfur region, WHO chief says

A satellite image shows the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, center, in El Fasher, Sudan, on Saturday. It was the city’s only functioning hospital when it was attacked, leaving dozens dead.

Some 70 people were killed and 19 injured in an attack on the only functional hospital in the besieged city of El Fasher in Sudan, the chief of the World Health Organization said Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks as the African nation’s civil war has escalated in recent days.

The attack on the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital, which local officials blamed on the rebel Rapid Support Forces, came as the group has seen apparent battlefield losses to the Sudanese military and allied forces under the command of army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan. Burhan appeared Saturday near a burning oil refinery north of Khartoum, the capital, that his forces said they seized from the RSF.

International mediation attempts and pressure, including a U.S. assessment that the RSF and its proxies are committing genocide and sanctions targeting Burhan, have not halted the fighting.

Advertisement

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported the hospital attack death toll in a post on the social platform X. He was the first international authority to do so after officials and others in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur province, cited a similar number. Reliable reporting from Sudan is difficult given communication challenges and exaggerations by both the RSF and the Sudanese military.

“The appalling attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, led to 19 injuries and 70 deaths among patients and companions,” Tedros wrote. “At the time of the attack, the hospital was packed with patients receiving care.”

Another health facility in Al Malha also was attacked Saturday, he added.

“We continue to call for a cessation of all attacks on health care in Sudan, and to allow full access for the swift restoration of the facilities that have been damaged,” Tedros wrote. “Above all, Sudan’s people need peace. The best medicine is peace.”

Advertisement

Tedros did not say who launched the attack, though local officials blamed the RSF. United Nations official Clementine Nkweta-Salami, who coordinates humanitarian efforts for the world body in Sudan, warned Thursday that the RSF earlier had given “a 48-hour ultimatum to forces allied to the Sudanese Armed Forces to vacate the city and indicated a forthcoming offensive.”

“Since May 2024, El Fasher has been under RSF siege,” she said. “Civilians in El Fasher have already endured months of suffering, violence and gross human rights abuses under the prolonged siege. Their lives now hang in the balance due to an increasingly precarious situation.”

The RSF did not immediately acknowledge the attack in El Fasher, which is more than 500 miles southwest of Khartoum. The city is now estimated to be home to more than 1 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the war.

Advertisement

The RSF siege has seen 782 civilians killed and more than 1,140 others wounded, the U.N. said in December, warning that the actual figures were probably higher.

The Saudi hospital, just north of El Fasher’s airport, sits near the front lines of the war and has been repeatedly hit by shelling. However, its doctors continue surgeries, sometimes by the light of mobile phones while the hospital is hit.

The RSF appeared in recent days to have lost control of the Khartoum refinery, the biggest in Sudan and crucial to its economy and that of South Sudan. Burhan’s forces also say they drove out the RSF after it besieged the Signal Corps headquarters in northern Khartoum. The rebels claimed they were “tightening the noose” around that base.

Sudan has been unstable since a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime dictator Omar Hassan Ahmed Bashir in 2019. A short-lived transition to democracy was derailed when Burhan and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo of the RSF joined forces to lead a military coup in October 2021.

Bashir faces charges at the International Criminal Court of carrying out a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s in the western Darfur region with the Janjaweed, the precursor to the RSF. Rights groups and the U.N. say the RSF and allied Arab militias are again attacking ethnic African groups in this war.

The RSF and Sudan’s military began fighting each other in April 2023. Their conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, forced millions to flee their homes and left some families eating grass in a desperate attempt to survive as famine sweeps parts of the country.

Advertisement

Other estimates suggest a far higher death toll in the civil war.

Gambrell writes for the Associated Press.