Advertisement
World & Nation

Johannesburg considers naming a street after a Palestinian woman who hijacked a plane

Sandton Drive sign in Johannesburg's financial district
Johnannesburg officials are looking at renaming Sandton Drive in the city’s financial district after Leila Khaled, a Palestinian militant who was involved in hijacking a plane more than 50 years ago.
(Denis Farrell / Associated Press)
By Mogomotsi Magome
Share via
JOHANNESBURG — 

Officials in South Africa’s biggest city, Johannesburg, have proposed renaming a major street after a Palestinian woman who was involved in a hijacking more than 50 years ago, sparking criticism from several political parties and the city’s Jewish community.

The city council is considering naming the street in its financial district of Sandton after Leila Khaled, a Palestinian militant and member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine group.

Khaled, who is now 80 years old, gained infamy in 1969 when she was part of a group who hijacked a Trans World Airlines flight on a journey from Rome to Tel Aviv. She became known as the first woman to hijack a plane.

Advertisement

She was also one of two people who attempted to hijack an Israeli Airlines flight from Amsterdam to New York City the following year, an event that resulted in the other hijacker being fatally shot by air marshals.

Accompanied with South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, left, Palestinian assistant Minister of Multilateral Affairs Ammar Hijazi addresses reporters after session of the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The United Nations' top court has stopped short of ordering a cease-fire in Gaza in a genocide case but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the tiny coastal enclave. South Africa brought the case and had asked the court to order Israel to halt its operation. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

World & Nation

South Africa launches an ‘urgent request’ with top U.N. court over Israel’s targeting of Rafah

South Africa makes ‘urgent request’ with International Court of Justice to consider whether Israel targeting Rafah breaches court orders in genocide case.

Feb. 13, 2024

Israel considers Khaled a terrorist, but she is widely seen as a hero and freedom fighter by Palestinians and by some in South Africa who support the Palestinian cause. The PFLP is part of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people. While the main PLO faction, Fatah, recognizes Israel’s right to exist, the PFLP does not, and Israel, the United States and other Western allies of Israel consider it a terrorist group.

South Africa has historically close ties to the Palestinians and has accused Israel of committing genocide in the war in Gaza in a highly sensitive case that’s being heard by the United Nations’ top court. South Africa and Israel have been fiercely critical of each other over that case.

Advertisement

Khaled has previously visited South Africa.

The street renaming controversy dates back to 2018, when it was first proposed and reportedly sparked a brawl among Johannesburg city officials, according to local media coverage at the time. It was initially proposed by Al Jama-ah, a pro-Palestinian minority party in the Johannesburg council, and supported by the African National Congress, South Africa’s largest political party.

Protestors watch South African legal adviser John Dugard on a large video screen, as they follow the hearings during a demonstration march outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. The United Nations' top court opens hearings Thursday into South Africa's allegation that Israel's war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians, a claim that Israel strongly denies. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

World & Nation

South Africa tells U.N. top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as a landmark case begins

South Africa’s lawyers have told judges at the United Nations’ top court that Israel is intent on committing genocide in Gaza, in a landmark case.

Jan. 11, 2024

The name change is being considered again and members of the public have until mid-October to register their objections.

The South African Zionist Federation said the proposed change was partly aimed at the fact that the U.S. consulate in Johannesburg is located on the same street, which is currently called Sandton Drive. SAZF spokesperson Rolene Marks said renaming the street “after a failed terrorist with ties to a globally recognized terrorist organization” would sow division in South Africa.

Advertisement

Marks has also previously called the proposal “an affront to peace-loving South Africans” and “deliberately provocative” toward Johannesburg’s Jewish community.

Sandton Drive is a major road in the district of Sandton, which is considered to be the richest square mile in Africa. It’s also been the site of several pro-Palestinian protests in recent months outside the U.S. consulate.

Fana Mkhonza, a council member for the African Christian Democratic Party, a South African political party opposed to the proposal, said Khaled did not qualify to have the street renamed after her, according to the city’s policies. South Africa has renamed some streets in recent years to remove colonial references and better reflect and recognize the country’s majority Black population, especially those who fought against the apartheid system of white minority rule that ended in 1994.

--PHOTO TAKEN DURING A CONTROLLED TOUR AND SUBSEQUENTLY EDITED UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF THE ISRAELI MILITARY-- This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli military on January 8, 2024, shows a soldier securing a position in al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Is Israel’s treatment of Palestinians a form of apartheid?

The word has become shorthand for systems of oppressive rule around the world — and a popular refrain of pro-Palestinian activists.

Jan. 9, 2024

“As much as Ms. Khaled could be seen as a freedom fighter in a thin slice of South African society, her fight has been for the Palestinian cause, not for the development of Johannesburg,” Mkhonza said. “The ACDP does not see any tolerance, reconciliation and peace in this proposed person’s name to replace Sandton Drive.”

Al Jama-ah said renaming the street would show solidarity with the Palestinian people and be a recognition of their struggle.

“While some argue that we should focus on South African heroes, we should not ignore international figures who have fought for justice and freedom,” said Thapelo Ahmad, the Johannesburg chairperson of Al Jama-ah and the former mayor of the city who originally proposed the name change in 2018.

Advertisement

Magome writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement