Photos: Millions in Florida flee Hurricane Milton as wind gusts to 120 mph

Hurricane Milton hits Florida with full force

Hurricane Milton moved in Wednesday evening, bringing winds, waves and surges.



Nearly 6 million people were told to evacuate.

Hurricane Milton moved into Florida on Wednesday evening, as forecasters warned that the once-in-a-generation storm was expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds and flooding.

“This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century,” President Biden said Wednesday. “God willing, it won’t be, but that’s what it’s looking like right now. ... My priority is to increase the size and presence of our [federal personnel] ... as we prepare for another catastrophic storm.”

The storm comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated communities across the Southeast, including Tampa, which is expected to be hit hard by Milton.

A Lee County sheriff’s officer patrols the streets of Cape Coral, Fla.

Visitors walk through the Disney Springs shopping area ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

Heavy traffic flows north on Interstate 75 as people evacuate Tampa Bay.

A man carries his dog across the submerged Edward B. Knight Pier.

A boat damaged by Hurricane Helene rests against a bridge ahead of Milton in South Pasadena, Fla.

Ron Rook walks through wind and rain on a deserted street in downtown Tampa.