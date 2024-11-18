Advertisement
Biden seeks nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton

An aerial view of storm damage in Asheville, N.C.
Damage from Hurricane Helene near Asheville, N.C., is visible Oct. 2 during an aerial tour for President Biden.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By Kevin Freking
WASHINGTON —  President Biden is requesting nearly $100 billion in emergency disaster aid after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and other natural disasters.

In a letter Monday to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Biden said he has met firsthand with those harmed by the storms and heard what they need from the federal government. “Additional resources are critical to continue to support these communities,” Biden said.

The largest share of the money, about $40 billion, would go to the main disaster relief fund at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. An additional $24 billion would help farmers and $12 billion would go toward community development block grants administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Johnson (R-La.) said Congress will evaluate the request and “we’ll make sure we deliver for the hurricane victims and the people that have suffered from that.”

Freking writes for the Associated Press.

