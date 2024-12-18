U.S. shows off $1-billion Mexico City embassy after years of delays

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar speaks Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the new embassy building in Mexico City.

The U.S. government on Tuesday dedicated its more than $1-billion new embassy in Mexico, some two years after it was scheduled to be completed.

Outgoing U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar said that the largest embassy the U.S. has in the world “highlights the singular relationship between our nations and countries.”

The government broke ground on the new embassy in February 2018. The U.S. will leave its current building on the Mexican capital’s grand Paseo de la Reforma boulevard, which has been a regular site of marches and protests over the years.

Advertisement

The new embassy is on a former industrial site that required extensive toxic cleanup. The area known as New Polanco includes modern museums and other upscale projects developed by Carlos Slim, one of the world’s wealthiest men.

The new building is still not open to the public, however. That likely won’t come before late next year as work continues.

The dedication comes just before the return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House next month. He has promised mass deportations and threatened Mexico with crippling tariffs if it doesn’t do more to control immigration and drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Trump has proposed Ron Johnson as the next ambassador to Mexico. Johnson was U.S. ambassador to El Salvador during Trump’s first term.