Israeli attorney general orders probe into allegation that Netanyahu’s wife harassed opponents

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, attends the fifth day of testimony in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv on Monday.

Israel’s attorney general has ordered police to open an investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife on suspicion of harassing political opponents and witnesses in the Israeli leader’s corruption trial.

The Israeli Justice Ministry made the announcement in a terse message late Thursday, saying the investigation would focus on the findings of a recent report by the “Uvda” investigative program into Sara Netanyahu.

The program uncovered a trove of WhatsApp messages in which Sara Netanyahu appears to instruct a former aide to organize protests against political opponents and to intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness in the trial.

The announcement did not mention Sara Netanyahu by name, and the Justice Ministry declined to comment further.

But in a video released earlier Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu listed what he said were the many kind and charitable acts by his wife and blasted the “Uvda” report as “lies.”

It was the latest in a long line of legal troubles for the Netanyahus — highlighted by the prime minister’s ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of cases alleging he exchanged favors with powerful media moguls and wealthy associates. Netanyahu denies the charges and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by overzealous prosecutors, police and the media.

