Tornadoes cause deaths, injuries in Texas and Mississippi

Bystanders hug as first responders work to free a trapped person after a tree fell on a house Saturday in Natchez, Miss.

A strong storm system threatened to whip up tornadoes in parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, a day after severe weather claimed at least two lives as twisters touched down in Texas and Mississippi.

Strong storms moving across the Southeast are expected to continue producing “gusty, damaging winds,” hail and tornadoes through Sunday, National Weather Service meteorologist Frank Pereira said. So far, the line of severe weather has led to about 40 tornado reports from southeastern Texas to Alabama, Pereira said, but those reports remain unconfirmed until surveys of damage are completed.

“It’s not unheard of but it is fairly uncommon to have a severe weather outbreak of this magnitude this late in the year,” he said. The storms will continue to slide east until they eventually move offshore, meaning severe weather risks will dwindle into Sunday evening.

Advertisement

On Saturday, one person died in the Liverpool, Texas, area, south of Houston. Four people suffered injuries that were not considered critical, according to Madison Polston of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Officials knew of around 10 damaged homes but were working to determine the extent of the damage, Polston said.

In the Houston area, National Weather Service crews planned to conduct surveys Sunday for at least five tornadoes that hit north and south of the city on Saturday.

In Mississippi, one person died in Adams County and two people were injured in Franklin County, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service said two tornadoes hit around Bude and the city of Brandon, ripping roofs from several buildings.

It appeared at least six tornadoes touched down in the Houston area, though more may be discovered when crews go out to survey the damage. There was damage in the area from both tornadoes and straight-line winds, according to Josh Lichter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

North of Houston, mobile homes were damaged or destroyed in Katy and Porter Heights, where the doors of a fire station were blown in, the weather service said.

Advertisement

Storm damage has been reported in the northern Alabama town of Athens, just northwest of Huntsville. A National Weather Service survey team was expected to begin assessing damage Sunday morning, said meteorologist Chelly Amin.

Also Sunday, the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings across portions of the Deep South as the line of storms barreled east through Alabama, Georgia and into South Carolina. Wind gusts of 60 mph were expected in the Spartanburg, S.C., area. Damage to trees and power lines was expected in a number of counties, while a tornado watch was in effect for parts of the state.

At 9 a.m. Eastern time Sunday, nearly 65,000 customers were without power in Mississippi, down from 93,000 around 1 a.m., according to electric utility tracking website PowerOutage.us. Some 54,000 customers were without power in Georgia; 36,000 in Alabama; 20,000 in Louisiana; and 13,000 in Texas.

