Hundreds apply for restitution for abuse suffered at Florida reform schools

The buildings that housed the Dozier School for Boys are shown in a 2011 image. In recent years, hundreds of men have come forward to recount brutal beatings, sexual assaults, deaths and disappearances at the notorious reform school in the Florida panhandle.

Hundreds of people who say they suffered physical or sexual abuse at two state-run reform schools in Florida are in line to receive tens of thousands of dollars in restitution from the state, after Florida lawmakers formally apologized for the horrors they endured as children more than 50 years ago.

At its peak in the Jim Crow 1960s, 500 boys were housed at what is now known as the Dozier School for Boys, most of them for minor offenses such as petty theft, truancy or running away from home. Orphaned and abandoned children were also sent to the school, which was open for more than a century.

In recent years, hundreds of men have come forward to recount brutal beatings, sexual assaults, deaths and disappearances at the notorious school in the panhandle town of Marianna.

Nearly 100 boys died between 1900 and 1973 at Dozier, some of them from gunshot wounds or blunt force trauma. Some of the boys’ bodies were shipped back home. Others were buried in unmarked graves that researchers only recently uncovered.

Ahead of a Dec. 31 deadline, the state of Florida received more than 800 applications for restitution from people held at the Dozier school and its sister school in Okeechobee, Fla., attesting to the mental, physical and sexual abuse they endured at the hands of school personnel.

Last year, state lawmakers allocated $20 million to be equally divided among the schools’ surviving victims.

Bryant Middleton was among those who spoke publicly in 2017, when lawmakers formally acknowledged the abuse. Middleton, who was sent to Dozier between 1959 and 1961, recalled being beaten six times for infractions that included eating blackberries off a fence and mispronouncing a teacher’s name.

“I’ve seen a lot in my lifetime. A lot of brutality, a lot of horror, a lot of death,” said Middleton, who served more than 20 years in the Army, including combat in Vietnam. “I would rather be sent back into the jungles of Vietnam than to spend one single day at the Florida School for Boys.”

Allegations of abuse have hung over the Dozier school since soon after it opened in 1900, with reports of children being chained to the walls in irons. When then-Gov. Claude Kirk visited in 1968, he found the institution in disrepair with leaky ceilings, holes in walls, no heating for the winters and buckets used as toilets.

“If one of your kids were kept in such circumstances,” Kirk said then, “you’d be up there with rifles.”

Florida officials closed Dozier in 2011, following state and federal investigations and news reports documenting the abuses.

As the men who were victimized at the schools wait for restitution, their resilience is being honored in the new film “Nickel Boys,” which was adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Whitehead has said Dozier served as the model for the book, which he hopes raises awareness “so that the victims and their stories are not forgotten.”

Payne writes for the Associated Press.