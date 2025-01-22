1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at a Nashville high school, authorities say

Emergency personnel gather outside Antioch High School after a shooting in Nashville on Wednesday, in an image provided by Metro Nashville Police.

Authorities say one person is dead and two others have been wounded by gunfire at a Nashville high school.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser says one person is dead after the shooting at Antioch High School on Wednesday. Howser says two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The school, with about 2,000 students, is about 10 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

The shooter is believed to have shot two students before shooting themself, according to police spokesperson April Weatherly, who could not immediately say if the shooter was a student.

Advertisement

School officials are asking parents not to go to the high school to pick up their children. They were asked to go to a nearby hospital instead. Students will be bused there as they are released from the school by police.

The FBI in Nashville referred questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department, which is leading the investigation, spokesperson Elizabeth Clement-Webb said in an email. She said Nashville police had not asked for the FBI’s help in the investigation as of early Wednesday afternoon.

In March 2023 in Nashville, a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school.

Advertisement

Hall and Loller write for the Associated Press.