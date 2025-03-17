Suspect in Slovak premier’s attempted assassination is indicted on terror charges

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on Feb. 21 in Oxon Hill, Md.

The suspect in the attempted assassination of Slovakia populist Prime Minister Robert Fico last year has been indicted on terror charges, prosecutors said Monday.

Fico, a divisive figure in Slovakia over his pro-Russia stance, was shot in the abdomen May 15 as he greeted supporters in the town of Handlova, and has since recovered from multiple wounds.

The suspected assailant, who has been identified by prosecutors only as J.C., was immediately arrested after the attack. Police wrapped up their investigation into him last month and recommended he face trial. It was not immediately clear when the trial might happen.

The suspect originally was charged with attempted murder. Prosecutors in July dropped that charge and said they were instead seeking the more serious charge of engaging in a terror attack, based on evidence the investigators obtained, but they gave no further details.

Government officials initially said they believed the attack was politically motivated and committed by a “lone wolf,” but also claimed that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator.”

Thousands have repeatedly rallied across Slovakia to protest Fico’s pro-Russian stance and other policies.

Fico returned to power for the fourth time after his leftist party Smer, or Direction, won the parliamentary election in 2023.

