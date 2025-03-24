Turkey detains journalists as protests grow over the jailing of key Erdogan rival

Riot police officers clash with protesters during a protest Sunday after Istanbul’s Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was arrested and sent to prison.

Turkish authorities detained several journalists from their homes, a media workers’ union said Monday, calling it a crackdown amid growing protests triggered by the jailing of Istanbul’s mayor, a top rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A court on Sunday formally arrested Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and ordered him jailed pending a trial on corruption charges. His detention on Wednesday sparked the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade, deepening concerns over democracy and the rule of law.

The Disk-Basin-Is union said at least eight reporters and photojournalists were detained in what it called an “attack on press freedoms and the people’s right to learn the truth.” It called for their immediate release.

The social media platform X said it was objecting to multiple court orders from Turkish authorities to block more than 700 accounts, including of news organizations, journalists and political figures in Turkey.

Hundreds of protesters detained

A total of 1,133 people have been detained since the mayor was arrested at his home, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. As many as 123 police officers were injured in the protests, he said, adding that materials such as acid, firebombs and knives were seized.

“Some circles have been exploiting the right to assemble and demonstrate, attempting to disrupt public order, incite street unrest and attack our police,” Yerlikaya said on social media.

The minister said some of the detained were identified as having ties to groups listed as terrorist organizations and others had criminal records.

Hundreds of thousands of people have come out for the largely peaceful protests across Turkey in support of the mayor. There has been some violence, with police deploying water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray and firing plastic pellets at protesters in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Some protesters hurled stones, fireworks and other objects at riot police.

Mayor urges more rallies

In a message on social media, Imamoglu urged people to rally outside city hall and other locations for a sixth night on Monday. He also called on youths to avoid clashes and asked police to treat demonstrators with kindness.

“I’m working hard, I will work even harder. Where I am does not matter,” he said.

The mayor’s jailing is widely regarded as a political move to remove a major challenger to Erdogan from the next presidential race, scheduled for 2028. Government officials reject the accusations and insist that Turkey’s courts operate independently.

Imamoglu was jailed on suspicion of running a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data and bid-rigging — accusations he has denied. A request for him to be imprisoned on terror-related charges was rejected although he still faces prosecution.

The Interior Ministry later said Imamoglu had been suspended from duty as a “temporary measure.” The municipality previously appointed an acting mayor from its governing council.

Imamoglu was taken to Silivri prison, west of Istanbul, as more than 1.7 million members of his opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, held a primary election, endorsing him as its presidential candidate. Millions of non-members also cast votes in a “solidarity ballot,” the party said.

Alongside Imamoglu, 47 other people were also jailed pending trial, including a key aide and two district mayors from Istanbul. One was replaced with a government appointee. A further 44 suspects were released under judicial control.

Ankara municipality also under scrutiny

Meanwhile, authorities were investigating the office of Ankara’s mayor, another popular opposition figure, over the alleged misuse of public funds concerning the organization of 33 concerts, the municipality said Monday. It said the decision was made even though the concerts had been thoroughly audited.

Imamoglu was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019, in a major blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. Erdogan’s party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won. The mayor retained his seat following local elections last year, during which the CHP made significant gains against Erdogan’s governing party.