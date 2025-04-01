Britain says anyone carrying out activity with Russian authorities now needs to register

The Union Jack flag flies over a tourist kiosk on Westminster Bridge, with the Elizabeth Tower in the background, in 2023.

Britain’s government is placing Russia in the top tier of a government security program aimed at protecting the U.K. from malign foreign influence, the security minister said Tuesday.

Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis told lawmakers that anyone or any company “carrying out activity as part of any arrangement” with Russian authorities — including government agencies, armed forces, intelligence services and the parliament — will need to register with the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme starting July 1 or face five years in prison.

Russian political parties that are controlled by the Russian government will also need to declare what they are doing before they can carry out activity in the U.K. directly.

Britain’s government said the program is a key tool for the “detection and disruption of harmful activity against our country.”

Jarvis cited hostile Russian acts in recent years including the use of the deadly nerve agent Novichok to poison a former Russian spy and his daughter in 2018, the targeting of British members of Parliament through cyberattacks and other espionage tactics.

“And clearly Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has highlighted its intent to undermine European and global security,” he added.

Iran was the first country to be listed under the program last month. Lawmakers have questioned for months why China isn’t included.

Jarvis said only that his government is taking a “long-term and strategic approach” to managing its relationship with China.

