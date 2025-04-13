Six presumed dead after private plane crashes in muddy field in upstate New York

A twin-engine plane crashed into a muddy field in upstate New York with six passengers aboard, all presumed dead, authorities say.

The plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was reported down at noon Saturday in Copake, N.Y., about 30 miles from its destination at the Columbia County Airport.

All six people on the plane were believed to be dead, according to an official familiar with the crash, who could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Columbia County Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore confirmed that the crash was fatal but declined to reveal how many people died.

“It’s in the middle of a field and it’s pretty muddy, so accessibility is difficult,” Salvatore said during a Saturday news conference near the scene, about 50 miles south of Albany, the state capital.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had deployed an investigation team. It was expected to provide details about the investigation Sunday afternoon.

Offenhartz writes for the Associated Press.