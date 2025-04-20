Zelensky says Russia is trying to create an ‘impression of a ceasefire’ as attacks continue

The war-ravaged city center in Kostyantynivka, the site of fierce battles with Russian forces, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Sunday of creating a false appearance of honoring an Easter ceasefire, saying Moscow continued to launch attacks after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a unilateral temporary truce.

“As of Easter morning, we can say that the Russian army is trying to create a general impression of a ceasefire, but in some places, it does not abandon individual attempts to advance and inflict losses on Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

Despite Putin’s declaration of an Easter ceasefire, Zelensky said Sunday morning that Ukrainian forces had recorded 59 instances of Russian shelling and five assaults by units along the front line, as well as dozens of drone strikes.

In later updates, Zelensky said that despite Ukraine declaring a symmetrical approach to Russian actions, “the trend of increasing the use of heavy weaponry by Russian forces continues.” He said, however, that it was “a good thing, at least, that there were no air raid sirens.”

He noted that some Ukrainian troops were killed in a Russian “ambush” on Sunday in the Donetsk region and said the Russian soldiers responsible would be “eliminated.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukrainian forces of overnight attacks in the Donetsk region despite the ceasefire. It said Ukraine had sent 48 drones into Russian territory. According to the ministry, there were “dead and wounded among the civilian population,” without giving details. It claimed Russian troops had strictly observed the truce.

Russia-installed officials in the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said Ukrainian forces had launched attacks there.

Zelensky said that Russia must fully adhere to the ceasefire conditions and reiterated Ukraine’s offer to extend the truce for 30 days, starting midnight Sunday. He said the proposal “remains on the table” and added: “We will act in accordance with the actual situation on the ground.”

“In practice, either Putin does not have full control over his army, or the situation proves that in Russia, they have no intention of making a genuine move toward ending the war, and are only interested in favorable PR coverage,” he wrote.

Hours after announcing the ceasefire, Putin attended an Easter service late Saturday at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior led by Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a stalwart supporter of Putin and the war in Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, the ceasefire, which it said began at 6 p.m. Moscow time Saturday, was to continue until midnight following Easter Sunday.

Putin offered no details on how the ceasefire would be monitored or whether it would cover airstrikes or ongoing ground battles.

Yurchuk and Morton write for the Associated Press.