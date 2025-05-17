Mexican navy vessel hits New York’s Brooklyn Bridge; injuries reported

The Mexican navy vessel the Cuauhtémoc sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Saturday.

A Mexican navy sailing ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday during a promotional tour in New York City, the top of its three masts slamming into the iconic span and partially collapsing as it traveled along the East River.

The New York Fire Department press desk confirmed that authorities were responding to injuries but had no details about how many people might have been hurt or whether they were on the vessel or on the bridge.

In a scene captured in eyewitness videos, three masts of the ship could be seen snapping and partially collapsing as they crashed into the deck of the bridge. Videos showed heavy traffic on the span at the time of the collision.

The vessel, which was flying a giant Mexican flag, then drifted toward the edge of the river as onlookers scrambled away from shore.

Sydney Neidell and Lily Katz told the Associated Press they were sitting outside to watch the sunset when they saw the vessel strike the bridge and one of its masts snap. Looking closer, they saw someone dangling from high on the ship.

“We saw someone dangling, and I couldn’t tell if it was just blurry or my eyes, and we were able to zoom in on our phone, and there was someone dangling from the harness from the top for ... at least, like, 15 minutes before they were able to rescue them,” Katz said.

They said they saw two people removed from the ship on stretchers onto smaller boats.

The Mexican navy said in a post on the social platform X that the Cuauhtémoc, an academy training vessel, was damaged in a collision with the Brooklyn Bridge that prevented it from continuing its voyage.

It added that the status of personnel and material was under review by naval and local authorities, which were providing assistance.

Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said on X that its ambassador to the U.S. and officials from the Mexican Consulate in New York were in contact with local authorities to provide assistance to “the affected cadets,” but it did not mention injuries.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which opened in 1883, has a nearly 1,600-foot main span that is supported by two masonry towers. More than 100,000 vehicles and an estimated 32,000 pedestrians cross every day, according to the city’s transportation department, and its walkway is a major tourist attraction.

The Cuauhtémoc — about 297 feet long and 40 feet wide, according to the Mexican navy — sailed for the first time in 1982. Each year it sets out at the end of classes at the naval military school to finish cadets’ training.

This year it left the Mexican port of Acapulco on April 6 with 277 people aboard, the navy said then.

The Mexican Consulate said Tuesday on X that the Cuauhtémoc, also called the Ambassador and Knight of the Seas, arrived that day and docked at Pier 17. It had invited people to visit it through Saturday.

The ship was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Cozumel, Mexico; Havana and New York.

It had also planned to go to Reykjavik, Iceland; Bordeaux, St. Malo and Dunkirk, France; and Aberdeen, Scotland; among other ports, for a total of 254 days — 170 at sea and 84 in port.

