Tell us about the father figures who changed your life

Arcadia Summer Camp counselor Jamaal Saldin serves as a launching pad for young campers during an outing at Bonelli Park’s swim beach at Puddingstone Reservoir in 2024.

For many of us, Father’s Day celebrates more than just dads. It also honors the father figures who stepped up and offered support, regardless of their biological connection. They come in all forms, from uncles and brothers to friends and mentors, enriching our lives with their guidance and care.

For my children, it was their “guncles,” Carl and Terry, who played a significant role in their lives. They picked them up from school, held the flashlight while I checked for lice, assisted them with math homework and attended their school performances. There were also my brothers and multiple coaches — my son’s elementary school lacrosse coach recently attended one of his final college games — and their late father’s friends.

With Father’s Day approaching, we’re eager to hear your stories about the father figures who have shaped you. Whether it’s a family member, counselor, or Big Brother, or perhaps a stepfather or teacher, we want to know how they’ve influenced your life.

Please share your experiences, the lessons you’ve learned and the impact your father figures have had on your personal growth by filling out the form below by May 28. Don’t forget to include your full name and email address so we can connect with you about your submission.