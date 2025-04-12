Los Angeles police arrest suspect in Reseda triple stabbing
Two people were stabbed in the neck during an incident in Reseda that ended with one person in handcuffs Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 18300 block of Kittridge Street. Ambulances were called to take two people — a man and a woman who had each been stabbed in the neck — to hospitals, the spokesman said.
A third person was also stabbed, according to police. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
A suspect was arrested in the stabbings, but the LAPD spokesman could not identify the person. Information about a motive in the attack was not immediately available.
