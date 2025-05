Ukraine says Russia launched its biggest drone attack yet, part of an escalating campaign

Russia launched its biggest drone attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said Monday, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war.

On the third straight night of significant aerial bombardments, President Trump lashed out at Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying he had gone “crazy” by stepping up attacks on Ukraine.

The expansion of Russia’s air campaign appeared to be another setback in U.S.-led peace efforts, as Putin looks determined to capture more Ukrainian territory and inflict more damage. It comes after Kyiv accepted an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in March that was proposed by the U.S. but that Moscow effectively rejected.

This month alone, Russia has broken its record for aerial bombardments of Ukraine three times.

Russia is also still pushing along the roughly 620-mile front line, where it has made slow and costly progress, and is assembling its forces for a summer offensive, analysts say.

“Only a sense of complete impunity can allow Russia to carry out such attacks and continually escalate their scale,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram on Monday. “There is no significant military logic to this, but there is considerable political meaning.”

The Russian bombardment Sunday night included 355 drones, said Yuriy Ihnat, head of the Ukrainian air force’s communications department, calling it the biggest of the war.

The previous night, Russia fired 298 drones and 69 missiles in what Ukrainian officials said was the largest combined aerial assault of the conflict. From Friday to Sunday, Russia launched around 900 drones at Ukraine, officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said Monday that its forces shot down 103 Ukrainian drones overnight that were flying over southern and western Russia, including near Moscow. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said 32 flights scheduled to land at three Moscow airports Sunday and Monday had to divert amid Ukrainian drone attacks.

The numbers from Ukraine and Russia could not be independently verified.

Soon after Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion, the conflict became a testing ground for increasingly sophisticated drone warfare.

Russia has received Iranian-made Shahed drones since 2022 and is now believed to be manufacturing its own version. Ukraine, as well as receiving smaller battlefield drones from its allies to help it compensate for a troop shortage, has developed its own long-range drones for strikes deep inside Russia.

On Monday, the European Union’s top diplomat, foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, described Russia’s latest attacks as “totally appalling” and said the bloc intended to impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Trump has threatened massive sanctions too, but so far hasn’t taken action. But he made it clear Sunday night that he is losing patience with Putin.

“I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump said Putin is “needlessly killing a lot of people,” pointing out that “missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.”

The president also expressed frustration with Zelensky, saying that he is “doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin makes decisions that are necessary to ensure Russia’s security and that the attacks were Moscow’s response to deep strikes by Ukraine.

He said negotiations are at “a decisive moment that is linked to emotional overloading for everyone and emotional reactions.”

Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners Sunday in the third and last part of a major exchange. All told, each side released more than 1,000 prisoners — soldiers and civilians — in the biggest swap of the war.

Novikov and Yurchuk write for the Associated Press. Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.