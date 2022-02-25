What you need to know about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after making a publicly televised speech on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional, political and military alliances, and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. We talked to our reporters in London, Ukraine and Washington, D.C., about sanctions, what’s happening on the ground and Putin’s obsession with the former Soviet republic.

