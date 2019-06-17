Illiterate entrepreneurs in Mali now have their own social media app

Projects such as Foroba Blon in Mali allow rural residents, who are less likely to have learned to read in school, to call radio stations and leave audio messages from basic mobile phones to a web interface about weddings and lost cattle without being connected to the internet. Previously, radio reporters had to be available to jot down notes from callers, making large-scale engagement from listeners virtually impossible. Now, farmers are able to broadcast voice messages to neighboring villages to advertise produce for sale, thus maximizing earnings.