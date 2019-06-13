Amid extradition protests, a cry: ‘Hong Kongers save Hong Kongers!’

Hong Kong’s streets were quiet Thursday morning, debris from the previous night’s protests still littering the downtown streets. Thousands of young protesters had stayed amassed in the central business district past midnight, pushed away from the legislative complex by riot police using tear gas.
The protesters built barricades out of whatever they could find: public trash cans, traffic cones, bamboo poles used for construction. They donned hard hats and face masks, asking journalists not to post photos of their faces, in fear of later repercussions.
Since Sunday, thousands of Hong Kong residents have taken to the streets in opposition to a legislative bill that would authorize China to extradite criminal suspects to the mainland. Many Hong Kongers believe it could doom the freedoms — including those of the press and of assembly — that set Hong Kong apart from the rest of the People’s Republic.
Under pressure from the demonstrators, Hong Kong authorities postponed discussion of the bill on Wednesday and Thursday. But the the head of Hong Kong’s legislature has set a June 20 deadline for the final vote. The bill is expected to pass regardless of public opinion, because Beijing controls a majority of Hong Kong’s legislature, which is not elected directly.
On Wednesday night, an empty bus stood in the middle of a road, between Louis Vuitton and Giorgio Armani stores on either side. “No Evil Law” and “No Extradition to China,” the protesters taped on its windows. Some protesters spray-painted insulting pictures of Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, who is the leading local force behind the measure.
Others hung posters that read “Our Hong Kong, listen to the people.” The youth were exhausted but tense, ready to run in case of sudden assault. They kept stacks of masks and rows of umbrellas at hand.
The mood relaxed by 1 a.m., with police sitting down in small groups. Protesters dispersed, some telling one another to conserve energy for later confrontations.
In the morning, scuffles broke out between small groups of protesters and police across Hong Kong.
Hong Kong’s central government building was closed for two days, along with Admiralty station, the mass transit hub most protesters had gone through to demonstrate.
Several hundred protesters continued to mill around the central business district and legislative areas, picking up trash and sorting supplies from the day before.
Police surrounded and forced some of the volunteers to leave. They also checked young protesters’ IDs and searched their bags, arousing crowds gathering around to shout criticisms of the police.
In Tiu King Ling metro station, several police surrounded and pushed one person to the ground and searched him, after a cry of “Hong Kongers save Hong Kongers!” was heard. A crowd of passengers flocked around the police angrily, filming them on their phones and yelling, “Shame on you!”
Police cars and groups of officers were stationed all around Wednesday’s protest locations. The central government building, nearby metro station and adjoining shopping mall where protesters had amassed were all shut down.
Legislators entered the legislative complex, but the Legislative Council, the territory’s principal governing institution, had already announced that no extradition meeting would be held Thursday.
Meanwhile, protester groups continued to be active in person and on Telegram, the encrypted messaging app many had used to organize and share information during the protests.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov confirmed that the app received a “state actor-sized” denial-of-service attack — a mass overload of servers through “garbage requests” sent from devices infected with malware — coming from IP addresses mostly in China.
Telegram has received attacks like this before, Durov said on Twitter, historically timed to coincide with Hong Kong protests.
“This case was not an exception,” he said.
