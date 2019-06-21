Hong Kong protesters flood the streets again, surround police headquarters

Hong Kong’s protest movement shifted its focus to the territory’s embattled police force after thousands of demonstrators surrounded the department’s headquarters Friday, signaling no end to the conflict that drove an estimated 2 million people to the streets last Sunday.
The tense standoff under sweltering tropical heat comes a day after student groups demanded Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam fully retract an extradition bill that many viewed as a threat to the city’s autonomy and for her to open an independent investigation of police conduct at a violent protest June 12 against the proposed legislation.
The Hong Kong government had no response to the demands as of Friday afternoon. Lam retracted the bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong to send people to China for trial, on Saturday. She issued a public apology at a news conference Tuesday that was widely dismissed by critics.
Demonstrators outside police headquarters in Wan Chai, a few minutes walk from the government offices that served as the main target of protesters, said they were prepared to stay as long as necessary.
All entrances to the compound were blocked, including one gate that was surrounded by demonstrators singing to police, “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord,” the unofficial protest hymn of the last two weeks.
At another entrance, a police van filled with officers was surrounded and blocked from leaving. The police inside sat calmly and were still there by the afternoon.
Fernando Cheung, a legislator for the opposition Labor Party, tried to persuade the protesters to let the police go.
“The crowd did not agree,” said Cheung, who acknowledged that the lack of leadership within the protest movement made conditions more volatile. But he ultimately blamed the police and Hong Kong’s government for the conflict.
“They failed to answer the call of the people,” he said. “They are hiding in their offices and the crowds are still very angry.”
Hong Kong’s police have kept a low profile on the streets of this city of 7 million since they were scorned for firing tear gas, rubber bullets and beanbags while also clubbing unarmed demonstrators with batons June 12. Their conduct helped galvanize the massive turnout Sunday.
Friday’s protesters were mostly people in their 20s and teens. They hurled epithets and flashed middle fingers at the police staring at the crowds behind their compound’s walls.
A police negotiator on a public address system was drowned out by the throngs chanting “release them” — a reference to five June 12 protesters charged with rioting.
Joshua Wong, the most recognizable leader from the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests of 2014, addressed the crowds by leading them in chants demanding that police open their gates.
By mid-afternoon, the protests spilled over to the nearby internal revenue offices, blocking employees from returning from their lunch breaks. The demonstrators eventually gave way and even helped visitors file their tax returns in a deposit box.
As the day drew on, more roads in Wan Chai were closed off to traffic, raising the likelihood demonstrators would occupy swaths of the city’s downtown core through the weekend.
“This is a very dynamic situation,” said a 25-year-old demonstrator who would only give his surname, Wan. “We are outraged. And we worry the momentum will go down.”
Wan, a doctor, said he did not know what he thought he could achieve by barricading the police inside their offices.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We had millions of people come out to protest the last two weekends. And all the government did was hold press conferences and say irrelevant things. They didn’t withdraw the extradition law and they didn’t release the protesters charged with rioting.”