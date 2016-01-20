Advertisement > Asia World Gunmen attack Pakistani university Jan 20, 2016 | 7:21 AM Gunmen attacked a university campus in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday morning, shooting students dead in their living quarters in an assault that left at least 21 people dead, including the attackers, police and hospital officials said. Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Typhoon Mangkhut PHOTOS Powerful quake hits northern Japan Featured Photography PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade Dec 28, 2018 PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count PHOTOS Hundreds of thousands gather nationwide for second Women's March