Abortion ban is unconstitutional, South Korea’s top court finds

South Korea’s top court on Thursday found that the country’s 65-year-old ban on abortion was unconstitutional, clearing the way for the practice to be legalized.
The ruling scuttles longstanding, if little enforced, criminal laws under which abortion was punishable by up to a year in prison for women who undergo the procedure, and up to two years for medical providers. Seven of nine justices found the law inconsistent with the constitution, saying it "violates a pregnant woman's independent right to choose."
The court stopped short of immediately throwing out the law, allowing it to remain in place until lawmakers pass new laws on abortion by the end of 2020.
Women’s rights advocates had pushed for legalization, saying women’s health had been jeopardized by unauthorized and unregulated abortions and that fewer and fewer doctors were providing terminations because of increased prosecution. Despite the criminal ban, abortions have been widely available and practiced in the country for decades.
Rival protesters had staged vociferous demonstrations in front of the constitutional court in Seoul ahead of Thursday’s ruling, with competing chants of “Abortion is murder” and “Guarantee reproductive rights.” Some anti-abortion demonstrators came with young children in tow with signs saying they were recently fetuses.
The case decided Thursday was brought by an obstetrician-gynecologist who was charged with providing 69 abortions over several years in Gwangju, in Southwestern Seoul. The court had last weighed the abortion ban in 2012, when it was split 4-4, leaving it intact.
In 2017, more than 235,000 people signed a petition urging South Korean President Moon Jae-in to decriminalize abortion, saying it was unfairly penalizing the actions of the women.
“A pregnancy doesn’t happen with a woman alone,” the petition said. "Unwanted births are tragic for the mother, child and the nation."
International groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have weighed in to urge the country to do away with the ban.
“Decisions about abortion belong to a pregnant woman, without penalty or interference by the government or anyone else,” Liesl Gerntholtz, women’s rights director for Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “South Korean women are being denied reproductive choices that should be their right.”