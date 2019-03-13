Britain explores next steps for Brexit as lawmakers reject leaving EU without a deal

The day after resoundingly rejecting British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement, lawmakers Wednesday narrowly voted against leaving the European Union without any deal at all in hopes of avoiding almost certain economic chaos.
Parliament’s vote of 312 to 308 indicated that, despite endless infighting, politicians from all parties are worried about the turmoil expected in commerce and otherwise if Britain leaves the bloc on March 29 as scheduled or ever without a plan in place.
May stressed that these votes are not legally binding and the legal default remains that Britain leaves the EU on March 29, without a deal unless something else can be worked out.
She said there were various options available - leaving with the government's negotiated deal, seek to negotiate a new deal even though EU leaders have verbally ruled that out or, pushing for a second referendum.
"That would risk no Brexit at all, damaging the fragile trust between the British public and members of this house," she said.
She said an extension could be granted, but if it was postponed for any length of time the UK would have to take part in the upcoming EU parliamentary elections.
The vote came 24 hours after a tumultuous day in British politics.
On Tuesday, lawmakers rejected May’s revised EU withdrawal agreement despite last-minute changes she had hoped would win over a majority of lawmakers. It left the prime minister, Parliament and the European Union unclear about a way forward and with little time to come up with a new plan.
Managing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, has been a significant stumbling block to successful Brexit negotiations. British lawmakers were unhappy with a so-called backstop agreement that would take effect if talks over a future trade deal deadlocked. The agreement would keep the whole of the U.K. inside an EU customs union, and Northern Ireland would remain linked to some rules of the more extensive single market.
The Democratic Unionist Party, which May depends on for her majority in Parliament, voted against the revised deal. It said creating different trade agreements between Northern Ireland and mainland U.K. was unacceptable.
Euroskeptics in May’s Conservative Party also objected to Britain not being able to unilaterally withdraw from the backstop, and voted no.
May sought assurances from EU leaders that the backstop would not be legally binding, but despite a last-minute dash to the French city of Strasbourg to secure extra written guarantees, they did not go far enough.
Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, May’s voice was hoarse and faltering after days of difficult conversations and late-night negotiations. She said “she knew the voice of the country” and understood that the British — who voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum — still wanted to leave the bloc and leaving with a good deal remained her main priority.
“I believe we have a good deal,” she said. “No deal is better than a bad deal, but I have been working for us to leave on 29 March and leave with a good deal."
Opposition Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn said May needed to accept that her Brexit strategy, which was rejected by lawmakers in January and again Tuesday, was “in tatters.”
“Her deal has been twice rejected and is now dead,” he said, urging May to look at alternative proposals, including one put forward by his party that would see Britain remain in a customs union with the remaining 27 EU nations.
But the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, emphasized that the bloc had gone as far as it could to come up with a divorce deal that was acceptable to all sides and the ball was now firmly in Britain’s court.
"If the U.K. still wants to leave the EU in an orderly manner, this treaty is, and will remain, the only treaty possible," he said in Strasbourg. “I urge you please not to underestimate the risk [of no deal] or its consequences.”
No matter the outcome of Wednesday’s vote and efforts to put contingency plans in place, the risk of a chaotic, unplanned Brexit cannot be ruled out. To postpone the March 29 deadline, all remaining 27 EU members would have to agree, and many want a clear indication of what exactly an extension would achieve — and how long it would last. The British Parliament was prepared to vote Thursday on whether to pursue an extension.
The EU also has other business, including European Parliament elections in May, that could further complicate additional negotiations.
If the divorce has not been finalized by then, Britain could be faced with the awkward situation of putting forward candidates for the body despite having no intention of remaining in the EU long term.
To prove that it is ready for all eventualities, May's government started to reveal some of the measures that it plans to enforce to protect trade and industry in the event a no-deal Brexit becomes unavoidable.Tariffs would not be placed on up to 87% of goods entering Britain from the EU apart from some industries, like agriculture, which it would seek to protect.
On the island of Ireland no checks would be imposed on goods traveling from the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to Northern Ireland, which would leave the EU along with the rest of the U.K.
Aodhan Connolly, director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, slammed this idea, saying it would create a "smugglers paradise."
"We would become a back door to the U.K. market and that can't be welcome," he said.
Connolly said retailers in Northern Ireland were "beyond frustrated" with the political drama unfolding in London. Businesses were unable to make contingency plans because they did not yet know what they were planning for, he said.
"The biggest problem is uncertainty," he said.
He lambasted the British Parliament’s defeat of May's deal on Tuesday night by 149 votes, 391 to 242.
"The deal wasn't perfect by any means, but there were some really good things in there," he said. "It's the most vulnerable households who are going to feel this first."
