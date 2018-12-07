Germany’s ruling party selects new chair to succeed Angela Merkel, who remains chancellor

Germany’s ruling conservative party Friday elected a protege of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s as its new leader, pushing back strong challenges from rivals who apparently were considering ousting Merkel before her term ends in 2021.
The Christian Democrats, whom Merkel has led for 18 years, elected Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as their new chair, placing her on track to become the country’s next chancellor.
Defeating a strong challenge from two arch-conservative rivals who wanted to steer the party back to the right and possibly oust Merkel well before her term ends in 2021, the 56-year-old Kramp-Karrenbauer received 517 votes from the 999 party delegates gathered in Hamburg, while millionaire businessman and erstwhile Merkel nemesis Friedrich Merz, 63, got 482 votes.
The third candidate, Health Minister Jens Spahn, 38, was knocked out of the running in the first of the two rounds of voting.
Merkel, 64, has been chancellor of Europe’s largest economy since 2005. Her decision in October not to seek another two-year term as chair of the Christian Democrats came after a string of state election defeats for her party. She had long ruled out giving up control of the party leadership because it could result in an erosion of power, dooming her chancellorship.
Merkel’s popularity in her party has fallen in the last three years, after her decision to allow more than 1.5 million refugees from Syria and other troubled countries into Germany. She nevertheless delivered an emotional speech at the start of the party congress and received a long standing ovation.
Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is better known in Germany by her initials AKK, is often called the “mini-Merkel” for her similar outlook on many issues.
“This competition was good for our party and it has given us a boost,” she said.
Because the Christian Democrats have ruled the country for 49 of the last 69 years, winning leadership of the conservative party is tantamount to being anointed as its candidate for the next election.