Wanted: People willing to live on a beautiful, remote Greek island

Deaths regularly outpace births. At the end of World War II, only one in 10 Greeks was 65 or older. That ratio has since grown to one in five Greeks, and in 2050, it is predicted to be one in three. Greece’s fertility rate, at 1.35 births per woman, is among the lowest in Europe, and isn’t expected to return to pre-crisis levels until 2050. And even though nearly a million refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa fled to Europe via the Greek islands in recent years, the lack of jobs spurred most of them to move on to more prosperous European countries.