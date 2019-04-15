Trump tweets advice for saving Notre Dame; Paris fire officials say it’s a terrible idea

President Trump went on Twitter to offer his advice on saving Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, which was engulfed in flames Monday evening.
“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” Trump tweeted. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”
Fire officials in Paris, however, said helicopters were being used, but that dumping large quantities of water on the building could destroy the Gothic cathedral.
“The dumping of water by aircraft on this kind of building could, actually, cause the complete collapse of the structure,” the national civil security force tweeted.
“Helicopter or aircraft, the weight of water and the intensity of the dumping at low altitude could weaken the structure of Notre Dame and cause collateral damage to neighboring buildings,” it added.
The service later added a tweet in English: