Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris engulfed by catastrophic fire

The soaring spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has collapsed in flames, and a church spokesman says the entire wooden interior of the 12th century landmark is burning and likely to be destroyed.
A massive fire engulfed the roof of the iconic structure in the heart of the French capital Monday, toppling its spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.
"Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame," Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media.
Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said first responders were trying to salvage the art and other priceless pieces stored in the cathedral.
The 12th century cathedral, one of the world's most famous tourist attractions, is home to incalculable works of art.
The cause of the catastrophic blaze was not known, but French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is "potentially linked" to a $6.8-million renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead. Paris police said there were no reported deaths.
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: “Notre Dame de Paris is seized by flames. All of the country is emotional. Thoughts for all the Catholics and all the French. Like all our our compatriots, I am sad tonight to see this part of us burn.”
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was in despair at the "terrible fire." Hidalgo said in a Twitter message that Paris firefighters were still trying to limit the fire and urged Paris citizens to respect the security perimeter that has been set around the cathedral.
Firefighters were trying to contain the fire when the cathedral's spire collapsed.
Located on the Ile de la Cite in the center of Paris, the Gothic cathedral is among the most famous from the Middle Ages and was built on the ruins of two earlier churches.
French historian Camille Pascal told BFM broadcast channel the fire was destroying "invaluable heritage."
"It's been 800 years that the Cathedral watches over Paris," Pascal said. "Happy and unfortunate events for centuries have been marked by the bells of Notre Dame."
He recalled that Notre Dame bells sounded the death knell following the 2015 Paris attacks.
"We can be only horrified by what we see," Pascal said.