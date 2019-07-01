Taliban launches bomb attack on Kabul while holding talks with U.S.; 40 killed, more than 100 hurt

The Taliban set off a powerful bomb in downtown Kabul on Monday, killing as many as 40 people and wounding more than 100.
At least 26 children were among the wounded, many of whom were cut by shards of glass when the bomb shattered nearby windows, government spokesman Feroz Bashari said. He said a total of 105 people were hurt.
Authorities said at least one person was killed in the attack, but other sources put the death toll at a minimum 40.
The Taliban claimed the attack, which came as the insurgents were holding their latest round of talks with U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Gulf state of Qatar, where they have a political office.
The insurgents struck during the morning commute, and ambulance sirens wailed across the downtown area. The blast sent a cloud of smoke billowing over the Afghan capital.
Mohammad Karim, a police official in the area of the attack, said a car bomb exploded outside a Defense Ministry building. Militants then ran into a nearby high-rise located in a crowded market and began firing down on the ministry. Police and special Afghan security forces poured into the area and cordoned it off.
Mohammad Farooq, the owner of a nearby restaurant, said the explosion blew out the windows of a private school, wounding several students.
The capital has been relatively quiet in recent months following a spate of bombings, many claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate. The Taliban have carried out scores of attacks in Kabul in recent years, mostly targeting Afghan and U.S. military installations or convoys.
Pakistan condemned Monday's attack, saying "such attacks are detrimental to the cause of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan." Pakistan and Afghanistan routinely exchange accusations of harboring the other's militant enemies.
Pakistan has reportedly pressed the Taliban — many of whom have homes in Pakistan — into talks. Last week, it hosted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the first time as the two countries sought to reset their troubled relationship.
The latest talks between the United States and the Taliban, meanwhile, stretched into a third day. The Taliban said their focus is on getting an announcement of a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The announcement is likely to be accompanied by a Taliban promise to hold intra-Afghan talks and agree to an eventual cease-fire.