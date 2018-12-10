Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's bloc is winning vote in Armenia, early returns show

With 185 out of the nation's 2,010 precincts counted, Pashinian's My Step was garnering 66% of the vote, while the Republican Party that controlled the old parliament was a distant fourth with just under 4%, struggling to overcome a 5% barrier to make it into parliament. The pro-business Prosperous Armenia party was in second with about 11%, and the nationalist Dashnaktsutyun party was winning about 8%.