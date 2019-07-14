Britain says it would help release Iran oil tanker if fuel is not shipped to Syria

On Sunday the leaders of Britain, France and Germany called for an end to "the escalation of tensions" in the region, which came a year after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers. Prime Minister Theresa May, President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel, respectively, said they were "deeply troubled by the attacks we have witnessed in the Persian Gulf and beyond, and by the deterioration of the security in the region."