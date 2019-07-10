U.K. ambassador resigns after cables leaked calling Trump ‘inept’

The British ambassador to Washington has resigned following a leak of diplomatic cables in which he described President Trump and his administration as “inept” and “chaotic,” Britain’s Foreign Office said Wednesday.
Kim Darroch, who had been the target of days of angry attacks from Trump, wrote that he had decided to quit because “in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”
Prime Minister Theresa May, who had stood by the 65-year-old envoy and said he was only doing his job when he provided blunt assessments of the Trump administration, said his decision to step down was a “matter of regret.”
The leaked cables appeared the British tabloid the Mail on Sunday.
In his resignation letter, Darroch said he was “grateful to all those” in Britain and the United States who had offered support “during this difficult few days.”
The ambassador’s decision came hours after a televised debate in which Boris Johnson, the front-runner to become the next prime minister, refused to defend the ambassador or criticize Trump.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Trump called the veteran envoy “wacky” and a “very stupid guy.”
Special correspondent Boyle reported from London and staff writer King from Washington.