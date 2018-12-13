A second Canadian disappears in China, escalating crisis

A second Canadian man is believed detained by Chinese officials, after he disappeared following questioning by authorities in the country’s northeast, near the border of North Korea.
News of the disappearance of businessman Michael Spavor deepens a diplomatic row between Beijing and Ottawa, amid intense Chinese pressure on Canada after it arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou this month on an extradition request from Washington.
It follows China’s detention Monday of a former Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, who works as an analyst for the independent think tank International Crisis Group.
The arrests have raised tensions amid a bruising trade war between the U.S. and China that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars in goods. The two sides have until a March 1 deadline to reach a deal to resolve the trade war, or steep new tariff hikes will come into effect, harming both economies and putting a brake on global growth.
Canada’s arrest of Meng, daughter of one of China’s most prominent tech billionaires, Ren Zhengfei, infuriated Chinese officials. But Beijing’s tone has been noticeably more confrontational with Canada than with the U.S., which sought her extradition to face fraud charges related to U.S. sanctions on Iran.
A Chinese government website in northeastern China said Spavor was being investigated by the National Security Bureau of Dandong, a city close to the North Korean border, on suspicion he carried out activities endangering China’s security.
Spavor, who runs a cultural exchange program with North Korea, has not been heard from since he contacted Canadian authorities to inform them he was being questioned.
“We have been unable to make contact [with Spavor] since he let us know he was being questioned by Chinese authorities,” said Canadian global affairs spokesman Guillaume Berube. “We are working very hard to ascertain his whereabouts, and we continue to raise this with the Chinese government.”
The statement on the Northeast News Network of the Liaoning provincial government did not state Spavor’s whereabouts or whether he faced charges.
The latest disappearance has added to suspicions that the two Canadian men have been targeted in retaliation for Ottawa’s role in Meng’s arrest. Chinese officials see the arrest as a part of the Trump administration’s efforts to block Huawei’s advance and to contain China’s rise as a major technological rival to the U.S.
Canadian officials have stated that Meng’s detention was simply a matter of legal process under the nation’s extradition treaty obligations. But President Trump undercut Canada’s position Tuesday when he suggested Meng’s case could be used as a bargaining chip in the trade negotiations.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded sharply to Trump’s statements, saying, “Regardless of what goes on in other countries, Canada is, and will always remain, a country of the rule of law.”
Canada’s foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, said Wednesday that any country seeking an extradition order should ensure the process is not politicized.
“Our extradition partners should not seek to politicize the extradition process or use it for ends other than the pursuit of justice and following the rule of law,” Freeland said. She added that Trump’s comments could be weighed by a Canadian judge in deciding the extradition to New York, should Meng’s lawyers request this.
Both Spavor and Kovrig faced the accusation they had endangered Chinese state security, a very serious charge.
Spavor, who speaks the Korean that is heard in the north fluently, runs a cultural exchange program based in northeast China called Paektu Cultural Exchange that arranges sports and cultural tours to North Korea. He brought NBA player Dennis Rodman to North Korea five years ago on his second trip and was present during Rodman’s 2013 visit to Kim Jong Un’s seaside retreat.
Spavor posted on social media Monday that he would be arriving in Seoul for a few days but failed to arrive.
The editor of state-owned Global Times newspaper Hu Xijin posted a video on the newspaper’s website Wednesday warning that China would “definitely take retaliatory measures against Canada” if it did not release Meng.
He said if Canada extradited Meng, “China’s revenge will be far worse than detaining a Canadian.”
Hu said Canada should not be drawn into tensions between China and the U.S. “but should try to remain neutral.” He said on Twitter China saw Canada’s arrest of Meng as “chilling.” On Tuesday he said Meng’s arrest would make Canadian and American businesspeople nervous about traveling to China and Chinese businesspeople nervous about traveling to the U.S. and Canada.