China’s surprisingly frank admission at National People’s Congress: Its people are dissatisfied

Le’s speech Tuesday referred repeatedly to Xi’s role as the “core” of the ruling Communist Party, suggesting that the president is unlikely to leave power for the foreseeable future. Le called on delegates to “follow the guidance of Xi Jinping thought,” in a reference to a vote last year that enshrined Xi’s thinking into the party’s constitution, elevating him to a status similar to that of Mao Tse-tung, who founded the People’s Republic of China 70 years ago this October.