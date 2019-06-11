Has Hong Kong already lost its battle against Chinese authority?

Critics say Xi’s term as president since 2012 has seen a steady whittling away of freedoms that Beijing promised before Hong Kong’s handover from British rule to China in 1997, as he has also tightened controls on activists and clamped down on dissent in mainland China. They charge this has eroded the credibility of China’s “One Country Two Systems” policy, which is supposed to allow Hong Kong its own autonomous administrative, legal and economic system.