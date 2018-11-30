How a welder with a useless invention — a meat cleaver cellphone cover — became an accidental viral video star

In one video he dramatically flicked open a fan made of four cleavers; that got 5 million views. There was his “happy chair” — an uncomfortable metal frame with restraining straps and four robotic hands to tickle the soles of feet and underarms (14 million views). There was the earthquake-proof noodle bowl, allowing the table to jerk around, while the noodles remain steady enough to eat (20 million views). There was the heavy metal man-bag — an accessory in the shape of a mallet weighing several pounds — in which he stuffs a cellphone, a wallet and a roll of toilet paper (15 million views). There was a motorized wheelbarrow — comprising a motorbike welded onto a wheelbarrow. “This thing has a really bad temper,” he says (8 million views).