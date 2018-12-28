Advertisement

Bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt’s Giza pyramids, killing 2

By Associated Press
Dec 28, 2018 | 10:10 AM
| Cairo
Bomb strikes tourist bus near Egypt’s Giza pyramids, killing 2
The Sphinx and the historical site of the Giza Pyramids are illuminated in 2015. A tourist bus was bombed Friday; nationalities of the tourists are not yet known. (Amr Nabil / Associated Press)

Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has hit a tourist bus in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others.

The officials said the bus was traveling Friday in the Marioutiyah area near the pyramids when the roadside bomb went off.

Advertisement

There was no immediate word on the nationalities of the tourists onboard, but the officials said one of those killed was an Egyptian.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. This is the first attack, however, to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

Advertisement
Advertisement