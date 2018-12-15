Angry students, confused parents protesting Macron's efforts to reinvent France's treasured high schools

The choice to concentrate on literature, science or economic science will disappear, replaced by a core curriculum and the requirement to choose three courses from 12 “specialties” such as math, art or a new program of digital studies. For the new bac, each student will be tested in French and philosophy. Two other tests will be based on two of the specialty subjects students chose. All students must make a 20-minute oral presentation related to the specialties. Graduation will be judged 60% on the baccalaureate, with evaluations and course grades counting for the rest.